South Africa: Big Banks Promise to Power Green Energy, but How Long Will It Take?

27 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

South Africans are embracing renewable energy, with energetic and generous support from the biggest banks. But, given the complexity of getting projects off the ground, how long will it take to move the needle?

From Anglo American to Shoprite, Sasol, Glencore, Volkswagen and the City of Cape Town, from retirement homes to shopping malls and schools, South African organisations are embracing renewable energy in their droves as they look to mitigate the risks of climate change, price hikes and energy insecurity.

Most recently, Anglo American announced that it had partnered with EDF Renewables to develop a 5GW regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa. The envisaged network of on-site and off-site solar and wind farms will offer 24/7 renewable energy to Anglo's South African operations and aims to meet all of its operational electricity requirements by 2030.

It's a massive project.

To put it in context: the 25 projects selected in the fifth round of SA's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) will collectively produce 975MW from solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and 1.7GW of wind energy, a total of 2.6GW.

Anglo expects the project will be built in the next decade. Although no exact figure has been put...

