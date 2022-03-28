South Africa: The Finance Ghost - Good Growth for Remgro and Stor-Age, Infrastructure Frustrations for PPC

analysis

It's not often that I'm jealous of Australians. We have a better rugby team and they have far scarier spiders. But for infrastructure, though, there's a clear winner - and it isn't Team SA.

Murray & Roberts is exposed to the Australian market through subsidiary Clough. The share price had a good week after the company announced that Clough is part of the winning consortium for a rail project in Queensland. The portion of the contract attributable to Clough is AUS$1.5-billion.

Meanwhile, our railways continue to put pressure on mineral exports. At a time when commodity cycles are rewarding investors after years of pain, we should be maximising every rand of potential tax revenue. In Thungela's blockbuster results for the year ended December 2021, the company reminded us that Transnet Freight Rail is letting the team down. Although Thungela has prioritised higher-margin coal for export to maximise profits, the frustration is that we should be exporting far more than we currently are.

Another company with infrastructure-related frustrations is PPC. The cement and aggregates group has decreased its debt by R500-million, which is a commendable effort. It could be so much better if government's infrastructure programme gathered momentum, as government has...