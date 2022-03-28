Africa: South Africa Is Pursuing Major Gas Deal - - and Russia Wants in

27 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Susan Comrie for Amabhungane

Gazprombank, owned by Russia's state-owned gas supplier, confirms it is considering a bid for what is potentially a multibillion-rand contract -- which, if awarded, would raise questions on whether South Africa's stance on Ukraine is being influenced by its thirst for gas.

Amid a war in Ukraine and soaring gas prices, South Africa wants to urgently secure access to vast amounts of natural gas.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) released a tender last month, looking for a gas aggregator to help secure liquified natural gas (LNG) for various gas-to-power projects planned for the Coega special economic zone in the Eastern Cape.

A gas aggregator is a wholesaler that imports LNG in bulk and sells it to smaller customers.

amaBhungane has confirmed that SOCAR, the state-owned oil company of Azerbaijan, and Gazprombank, which is owned by Russia's state-owned natural gas supplier Gazprom, are contemplating bids. Shell, which was expected to be a front-runner for the gas aggregator tender, has confirmed that it will not bid.

The tender is potentially lucrative: "[T]he average Gas Demand could be more than [200 million cubic feet per day]*. Such volumes can be managed through multibillion-rand contracts per annum. It would be recommendable to consider aggregating...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

