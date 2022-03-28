Africa: Godongwana Admits South Africa Is a Hard Sell

analysis

In addressing the thorny issue of attracting investors to South Africa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Derek Hanekom deserve full marks for their honesty.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth investment conference felt like South Africa was a country with no daunting problems and a parallel universe in which everything, from the economy to service delivery, functions smoothly.

In his speech to 1,000 delegates in Johannesburg's swanky business district of Sandton on 24 March, Ramaphosa didn't mention the country's unemployment crisis or the July riots that dented confidence in the rule of law.

He also didn't mention Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a world war, nor the impending end of the commodities boom that will leave public finances vulnerable. Prominent executives were overwhelmingly optimistic about investment opportunities in South Africa and repeated their willingness to partner with a recalcitrant government.

But Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was long the ANC's economic policy wonk, injected a dose of reality into Ramaphosa's investment conference. After all, he knows an uphill battle when he sees one.

"We are a hard sell for a variety of reasons," Godongwana tells DM168 in an exclusive interview, describing how difficult it is to convince investors to...