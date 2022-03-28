South Africa: History Beckons for Proteas Women in Week of Reckoning At Odi World Cup

analysis

The Proteas women have qualified for the World Cup semifinals after a strong round-robin phase. Can they do what the men have failed to achieve and become world champions?

It hasn't been without tension and drama, but South Africa's women's cricket team secured their place in the semifinals of the one-day international (ODI) World Cup with the luxury of one group game to spare.

They are into the semifinals for a third time, but now they are favoured to reach the final for a first time. It's a massive week ahead for South Africa.

After four consecutive wins - three of them all claimed in the final over - the Proteas' place in the final four was confirmed when their match against the West Indies was rained out. Each team received one log point, which took the Proteas to nine points in the standings, enough to ensure second spot behind Australia.

South Africa face India in their final round-robin match on Sunday knowing they cannot move to the top of the standings after Australia won all seven matches in the first phase. But South Africa cannot drop below second either, meaning they will avoid the powerful Australians in the semifinals....