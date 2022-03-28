South Africa: Aiden Markram's Superpower Has Become His Achilles Heel

analysis

The timing of the Indian Premier League has given the Protea Test selectors a pass. No one wants to drop the fast-scoring Aiden Markram, who looks so good when he's thumping boundaries. But it's time to accept that Markram's technique needs to change if he's going to be consistently successful in Test cricket.

When Aiden Markram burst on to the Test scene in September 2017, South African cricket fans were certain they had a new star to follow for a decade or more.

His first season's performance not only ticked all the statistical boxes (more than 1,000 runs at an average of 47.47 and four centuries) but his big innings against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Australia showed much more: elegance, power, confidence and great timing.

The most notable shot in his armoury was the forceful drive off the back foot through the covers. This is a shot that only the best players can do well. It requires perfect timing to meet the ball at the top of its bounce and outstanding coordination to get the hands high enough to keep the ball down.

Markram's particular superpower was his ability to play this shot from an open position; in other words, with...