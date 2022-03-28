South Africa: A Twist in the Premier Soccer League Vs Kaizer Chiefs Tale

28 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Kaizer Chiefs recently won a case against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after missing two league games last year. However, it seems the PSL might be looking into appealing the ruling.

Nazeer Cassim SC, an arbitrator appointed by the South African Football Association (Safa) in the dispute between the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs, ruled that the games that Amakhosi chose to forgo owing to a Covid-19 outbreak at their headquarters in December 2021, must be replayed.

"Kaizer Chiefs are pleased that justice has been served by the arbitration ruling handed down at Safa on Friday afternoon by advocate Nazeer Cassim SC after the club challenged the league's decision to charge Amakhosi for being unable to fulfil two fixtures due to a massive Covid-19 outbreak that befell us in December 2021," Chiefs said in response to the ruling.

"The decision we took to request the postponement of matches late last year was in the interest of safety for all concerned, our families, football colleagues and all the stakeholders involved in the game. Now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field...

