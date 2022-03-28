Africa: Pfizer Gives SA a Boost As the Gateway for Rolling Out Covid Vaccines in Africa

27 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By ED Stoddard

Big pharma company Pfizer is investing R255-million in South Africa to produce the group's Covid-19 vaccine for distribution in Africa. This was one of the announcements made at the Investment Conference in Sandton and it positions South Africa as a gateway for rolling out the vaccine on the continent.

The investment is a booster shot to South Africa's ailing manufacturing sector. The move is part of Pfizer's partnership with the Biovac Institute.

"The R255-million is an added investment to the more than R600-million that we already put into that partnership," Pfizer's regional president for Africa and the Middle East, Patrick van der Loo, told Business Maverick in an interview.

The facility in Cape Town's initial focus has been to produce the pneumococcal vaccine, which has been shown to significantly reduce deaths in children under the age of five.

"We have been working with Biovac to get the site up and running so we can start manufacturing the pneumococcal vaccine, between one and three million doses annually. It is really to vaccinate children as part of the expanded programme for immunisation in South Africa," Van der Loo said.

The Covid-19 vaccine will now also be produced at the site.

