Uganda: Bobi Wine - 'Owiny-Dollo Should Apologise to the Kabaka'

The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny-Dollo to apologise to the Kabaka of Buganda and the nation at large over his alleged tribalistic remarks.

"If Mr. Owiny Dollo had any decency left in him, the moral thing for him to do would be to apologise to the nation, as well as to His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, whom he lied about and accused of flying in a presidential jet," said Kyagulanyi in a statement.

At the vigil of the fallen former speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, the chief justice said it was wicked for some people to demonstrate against the decision to fly Oulanyah to US yet the "ethnic leader of one of the groups Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was at one time flown aboard the presidential jet to get treatment in Germany.

In a statement released last week, the Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said the Kabaka has never used the presidential jet as had been said by the Chief Justice.

Kyagulanyi said Dollo's comments are unfortunate and must be condemned by all citizens no matter their tribe, adding that only he can tell the nation what criteria he used to conclude that the protesters were all Baganda.

"Being the head of our judicial system, Mr. Owiny Dollo ought to have known better than to collectively denigrate an entire community based on the actions of a few individuals who were neither sent by nor speak for the community called Buganda. What justice, now, should the members of that community who seek relief from the courts of law headed by him expect?" he queried.

Kyagulanyi said by choosing to fan tribal sentiments, the chief justice was effectively diverting the country away from a conversation that was meant to establish the actual cause of death of the fallen speaker.

"Once again, I call upon all Ugandans to continue pursuing national unity as the precursor to sustainable peace and progress for our nation. The people of Acholi and the people of Buganda have enjoyed a brotherly relationship that was sealed very many years ago by Kabaka Mutesa II and his best friend Daudi Ocheng," he said.