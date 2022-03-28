Ghana: TACE Enrols 513 Students to Undertake Various Courses

Tamale — The Tamale College of Education(TACE) on Saturday, held matriculation ceremony for 513 students and called on them to take their studies serious and desist from deviant lifestyles.

The students comprised of 248 females, representing 48 percent and 269 males representing 52 percent.

The students also included 269 taking courses in Junior High School Education and 244 in Primary Education.

The principal of the college,Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, who performed the ceremony, urged them to stay away from hard drugs and narcotics.

He also urged them to eschew all forms of social vices such as occultism and examination malpractice.

"The lack of basic morality and ethics has eroded efficiency and effectiveness in many institutions, organisations and business operations as a result, this college places so much emphasis on hard work and high moral standards, we, therefore, frown upon all forms of indiscipline," he said.

Dr Iddrisu said the college received a total of 3,088 applications out of which 1,178 representing 38.15 percent qualified for admission, but could only admit the 513 due to lack of space.

DrSulemana indicated that the era when employment hovered around campuses poaching and offering employment to students even before they graduated was over, and encouraged students to acquire the needed skills to be relevant in the field of work.

He lamented that education in Ghana was bedeviled with many challenges, and tasked the matriculants to be the game-changers.

The principal further charged students to embark on voluntary internships while in school, to acquire the needed skills and experiences as well as learn skills such as Information Technology (IT) before graduating to help position themselves well for the job market.

"Ensure that you conduct yourselves in such ways and manners that bring honour and glory to yourselves, families and the entire TACE community," he stated.

Madam Mercy AmisalieYakubu, the acting College Secretary, in welcoming the students, advised them to take advantage of the available facilities in the college to achieve higher academic laurels.

She said the matriculation was to officially usher in the students as junior members of the college leading to the award of various bachelors' degrees in education.

She also said the Tamale College of Education was affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and offers two broad courses: Bachelor of Education, (B. Ed) Junior High School and Bachelor of Education (B. Ed ) Primary Education with over 3,000 student population.