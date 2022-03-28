Ghana: Blending Hard and Soft Skills Critical for Career in Technology - Angela Mensah-Poku

Angela Mensah-Poku, the Director of Digital and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana, has urged young people who wish to excel in technology to blend hard and soft skills.

Ms Angela gave the advice at a thought-provoking discussion hosted by MEST Africa as part of activities to mark the 2022 Women's History Month.

The programme was on theme "Making Career Moves in Technology".

"One thing that I have realised, especially in Tech, is that there isn't enough focus on soft skills. So, being customer-centric, innovative, passionate, collaborative, dynamic, and able to pivot quickly is key. If you have a beautiful marriage between the hard skills, emotional intelligence, and human aspects of technology in what you do, you will always differentiate yourself," she said.

The Director of Digital and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana said "Striking that wonderful balance between hard skills and soft skills is critical. Whether you're an entrepreneur or you want to move into a big organisation, bring your humanity to whatever you do and work on your emotional intelligence, collaboration, inquisitiveness, and other critical soft skills."

Ms Mensah-Pokuemphasisedthat Vodafone Ghana was interested in soft skills as well, since it enables the technology communications company to innovate constantly and improve customer experience.

She for example said Vodafone's Robotics Squad could collaborate effectively with other teams to develop tools and products that address customers' needs.

"Be confident and put yourself out there. What is the worst that can ever happen? No one ever got fired for asking a question, having an idea, or putting their hands up for something. I take advantage of every single opportunity, and this has been a running theme for my career," she said.

Ms Mensah-Poku encouraged young girls thinking of pursuing a career in technology to embrace challenges and give their best.

"There is no substitute for hard work, whether you are male or female. I think that the work environment is also changing, and women are getting more support. Be creative and inquisitive, and I guarantee you will attract females and males who share your values and will be there for you when times get tough," she said.