Ghana: 10 Charged Over Violent Clashes At Bonsaso

Tarkwa — The 10 suspects who were arrested after violent clashes at Bonsaso, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region, appeared before the Tarkwa Magistrate Court B on Friday, and were remanded into police custody.

They were charged with murder, causing harm and possessing of firearms and are to reappear on May 4, 2022.

Their pleas were, however, not taken.

Meanwhile, two out of the four who were admitted at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, Issah Adama, 30 and Ransford Sarfo, 31, have been discharged, and arrested to assist in police investigations.

Alhassan Issaka, 34, is still on admission at Tarkwa Government Hospital while Awal Mohammed,39, has been transferred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Police reports indicated that, one person died with four others seriously injured during violent clashes at Bonsaso, on Wednesday afternoon.

One Alhassan, also known as Allah, who sustained serious injuries and died on arrival at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, had been deposited at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Four others, Awal Mohammed, 39; Issah Adama,30; Ransford Sarfo, 31 and Alhassan Issaka, 34, had also been admitted at the same hospital receiving treatment for same reasons.

Some reports indicated the clashes followed some skirmishes at an illegal mining site along River Bonsa, the Ghanaian Times gathered.

Others have also suggested that the incident might be connected to long-standing feud between two groups in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, recalled that, at about 4pm, on Wednesday, the Tarkwa police received the information that some groups were fighting at the toll booth area at Bonsaso and so a team was dispatched to the scene.

She said, on arrival, the team whisked the injured persons to the hospital for emergency attention at the Tarkwa Government Hospital.

At the scene, DSP Adiku mentioned that the police team found a Madza pickup with registration number GN 401-19, with front glasses broken, two foreign pistols, three pairs of scissors, two jack knifes and three spent BB cartridges.

A Toyota Corolla salon car with the registration number GN 8700-13 was also found abandoned at Wassa Agona.

She told the Ghanaian Times that the items and the vehicles had been impounded to assist the police in their investigations.