Ghana: 32 Captains of Industry Honoured in Accra

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang and 31 other captains of industry were on Saturday honoured at the 12th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2022 for their successes and contributions towards the growth of the country's economy for the year in perspective.

The event organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) saw DrTenkorang adjudged the overall best performing CEO of the year 2021, while the founder and Executive Chairman of the Strategic African Securities (SAS) and Finance Group Limited, TogbeAfede XIV and the CEO of Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited, Mrs Patience EnyonamAkyianu were adjudged the overall best entrepreneur of the decade and the outstanding woman CEO of the decade respectively.

Also, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, CEO of the Saint Andrews Group of Schools and Companies, Dr Jones Orleans-Lindsay, CEO of JL Properties, Mr Hayssam Fakhry, Managing Director of Interplast and Mr Joseph Kwaku Horgle, CEO of J K Horgle Transport and Company Limited were adjudged outstanding entrepreneur of the year, education, Outstanding Real Estate Entrepreneur of the year, Ghana Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, plastic pipes manufacture and outstanding Petroleum Haulage entrepreneur of the decade respectively.

Each awardee was presented a plaque, a certificate of recognition and a citation for their respective categories.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President, AlhajiDrMahamuduBawumia, said entrepreneurship would play a critical role in resetting the economy to normal levels following the devastation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this could only be achieved with the right policies and strategies that prioritise the private sector, particularly the youth and working together businesses.

In a statement read on his behalf by Professor KwakuAppiah-Adu, Senior Advisor at his office, Dr Bawumia said the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the value of digital technologies for business including the remote work and e-commerce.

He noted that the ability to stay relevant and compelling in this new era, would hinge on acquiring new learning, fresh skills and the right levels of adaptation.

"Business executives and corporate leaders will have to reevaluate their organisations operating models to better adapt them to a world where consumers increasingly ought to act remotely," he emphasised.

The Vice President explained that the reinvigorated attention to digital service delivery would require that businesses kept investing in requisite technologies, particularly, those that aspired to retain a competitive urge in the future.

He added that "Digitalisation is helping to improve efficiency in all aspects of business. In the financial sector for example, it has extended access to financial services to previously unreachable persons and places which is good for the economy as it will improve productivity and facilitate a reduction in some of the long standing inequities of a geographical nature within the population. "

The Vice President said digitalisation came with the benefit of enhanced service delivery, reduce cost and greater transparency, stressing that "Digitalisation is good governance for both public and private sector, supportive and stimulative public policy and regulations from the government laid the fertile ground for digitilisation even before the pandemic and for all of its ills, the pandemic will continue to drive its spread and adoption as a filler for our transformation agenda."

He congratulated all the award winners and urged them to foster the necessary partnership and networking to be able to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for the growth of their businesses.

On his part, the Kenyan Ambassador to Ghana, MrEliphasisBarnie, said the time had come for Africans to enhance and strengthen their businesses in order to do business with each other in the spirit of the AfCFTA.

He said Kenya had a very vibrant private sector willing to explore newer opportunities elsewhere and was ready to partner other businesses on the continent to achieve growth.

MrBarnie said African entrepreneurs must begin to realise that networking was the strongest point for entrepreneurship, stressing that "We must begin to strengthen and foster collaboration among ourselves."