Ghana: Karpowership Ghana Wins African Human Resource Innovation Award

Karpowership Ghana has been awarded the "Best Organisation in Work Place Culture" at the just ended 2022 African Human Resource Innovation Awards.

The Africa HR Innovation Awards (AHRIA) organises the award to recognise organisations with excellent, outstanding, and innovative human resource practices.

The award seeks to encourage innovative ways to manage human resource and serves as a medium for collating and amplifying 'best-in-practice' human resource management examples in Africa for continued economic development across all sectors.

The awards also provides an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network and deepen their business relationship.

Staff of high performing companies also get rewarded for their exceptional performance over the period under review.

Commenting on the award, Communication Specialist at Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye, expressed joy and gratitude for the recognition of Karpowership Ghana's HR innovations.

Ms Amarquaye stated that "we are happy and honoured to be presented such a prestigious award. At Karpowership the wellbeing of every employee is very important to the success of the company therefore we provide a conducive working environment to ensure that."

"The award was a pat on our back since the awards are given out based on the team's contribution to the company's performance, how innovative the department has been in carrying out its purpose, and how well the team works together. This will urge us to continue with what we are doing and put in even more effort," she stressed.