West Africa: ECOWA Threatens Burkina Faso With Financial, Economic Sanctions If...

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to impose financial and economic sanctions against Burkina Faso if the military government fails to set a timetable to return the country to constitutional rule.

The ECOWAS Authority, chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took the decision at an extraordinary summit in Accra last Friday to review the political situation in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

The heads of state have given the military government in Burkina Faso a deadline of April 25 to finalise an acceptable transition timetable or face serious sanctions.

Reiterating its condemnation of the January 24 coup d'état in Burkina Faso, ECOWAS further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of former Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Present at the summit were Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger.

Others were Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, Dr Isatou Touray, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia, Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, among others.

On the social and political situation in Mali, the Authority noted with concern that the security and humanitarian situation in Mali had deteriorated with attacks by terrorist groups resulting in military and civilian casualties.

"During the last mission of the ECOWAS mediator to Mali from March 18 to 20, 2022, the Transition Authorities proposed a 24-month timetable, that is, two years in addition to the 18 months that have already elapsed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Authority notes that, in view of the global political and security situation, there is an urgent need to reach an agreement in order to avoid further deterioration of the situation in the country."

"The Authority regrets the non-availability of the President of the Transition

to physically honour the invitation extended to him to participate in the summit in order to find a solution to the current situation in Mali," a communique issued after the summit stated.

Touching on the political situation in Guinea, the Authority expressed concern over the lack of visibility on thetransition.

It noted that the six-month deadline set by ECOWAS for the conduct of elections had not been respected. Furthermore, it said the transition timetable wasnot available.

"Similarly, the socio-political situation is deteriorating due to insufficient dialogue between the government and political stakeholders and civil society actors," it said.

The Authority demanded the finalisation of an acceptable transition timetable no later than April 25.

"After this deadline, economic and financial sanctions will be immediately applied," the communique stated.