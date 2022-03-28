Central Africa: Rare Fang Mask Sold for €4.2 Million in France Despite Protest

27 March 2022
Radio France Internationale

A carved mask from Central Africa, dating from the 19th century, was sold in France for 4.2 million euros on Saturday, despite Gabonese protesters in the auction house calling for the item's "restitution".

The rare wooden "Ngil" mask, used in ceremonies by the Fang ethnic people of Gabon, smashed its estimate of 300,000-400,000 euros at the auction in the southern French city of Montpellier.

This exceptional piece was discovered in an attic where it had been sleeping for a century by the descendants of French colonial governor René-Victor Edward Maurice Fournier. Fournier, who was posted in turn to Dakar and the Middle Congo, is said to have collected it around 1917 during a tour of Gabon.

With its large domed forehead, almond-shaped eyes, long nose and beard made of raffia fibres, this 55 cm high mask, made of cheese wood, represents a human figure. It is believed to date from the 19th century.

This piece belonged, according to Jean-Christophe Giuseppi, the auctioneer in charge of the sale, "to the secret society of the Ngil, 'vigilantes' who roamed the villages to flush out troublemakers, among whom were individuals suspected of witchcraft."

'Stolen goods'

"It's a case of receiving stolen goods," a man describing himself as a member of the Gabonese community in Montpellier exclaimed from the back of the auction room, surrounded by half a dozen compatriots.

"We'll file a complaint. Our ancestors, my ancestors, from the Fang community, we will recover this object," the protester added, describing the mask as a "colonial ill-gotten gain".

Auctioneer Jean-Christophe Giuseppi said the auction was "entirely legal", as far as he was aware.

Accompanied by security guards, the demonstrators left the auction hall calmly, but continued their protest against the sale of African works of art.

Saturday's auction also included a Congolese chair which sold for 44,000 euros.

With added costs and fees the total paid by the successful bidder for the Fang mask was 5.25 million euros, close to a record for such an item.

In 2006 a similar Fang mask brought in 2.09 million euros at a Paris auction.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X