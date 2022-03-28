Central Africa: Rare Fang Mask Sold for €4.2 Million in France Despite Protest

A carved mask from Central Africa, dating from the 19th century, was sold in France for 4.2 million euros on Saturday, despite Gabonese protesters in the auction house calling for the item's "restitution".

The rare wooden "Ngil" mask, used in ceremonies by the Fang ethnic people of Gabon, smashed its estimate of 300,000-400,000 euros at the auction in the southern French city of Montpellier.

This exceptional piece was discovered in an attic where it had been sleeping for a century by the descendants of French colonial governor René-Victor Edward Maurice Fournier. Fournier, who was posted in turn to Dakar and the Middle Congo, is said to have collected it around 1917 during a tour of Gabon.

With its large domed forehead, almond-shaped eyes, long nose and beard made of raffia fibres, this 55 cm high mask, made of cheese wood, represents a human figure. It is believed to date from the 19th century.

This piece belonged, according to Jean-Christophe Giuseppi, the auctioneer in charge of the sale, "to the secret society of the Ngil, 'vigilantes' who roamed the villages to flush out troublemakers, among whom were individuals suspected of witchcraft."

'Stolen goods'

"It's a case of receiving stolen goods," a man describing himself as a member of the Gabonese community in Montpellier exclaimed from the back of the auction room, surrounded by half a dozen compatriots.

"We'll file a complaint. Our ancestors, my ancestors, from the Fang community, we will recover this object," the protester added, describing the mask as a "colonial ill-gotten gain".

Auctioneer Jean-Christophe Giuseppi said the auction was "entirely legal", as far as he was aware.

Accompanied by security guards, the demonstrators left the auction hall calmly, but continued their protest against the sale of African works of art.

Saturday's auction also included a Congolese chair which sold for 44,000 euros.

With added costs and fees the total paid by the successful bidder for the Fang mask was 5.25 million euros, close to a record for such an item.

In 2006 a similar Fang mask brought in 2.09 million euros at a Paris auction.