Nigeria: 10,500 Benue Residents On Tuberculosis Treatment

No fewer than 10,500 people who have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in Benue State from 2020 till date have been placed on drugs and regular monitoring of six to 12 months.

The state programme manager for Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer, Dr Igbabul Shember-Agela disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Makurdi, the state capital.

Shember-Agela said those identified and placed on treatment were doing well. The expert said in 2020, 4,980 TB cases were diagnosed, while in 2021 to date 5,520 cases were also diagnosed and placed on treatment free of charge.

Shember-Agela urged members of the public to always avail themselves the treatment in hospital when faced with persistent cough for proper diagnosis and treatment to avoid the spread of TB.

According to him, "The similarities in the symptoms and signs of TB with COVID-19, has brought a lot of stigmatization on people that are down with cough making most of them to shy away from presenting their cough for diagnosis in the hospital for fear of being labeled COVID-19 patients and possible quarantine.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019 and its high effect in 2020 has grossly slowed down the progress laid for TB by the world leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari in Geneva 2018 which was geared towards putting resources together to end TB by the year 2035."

He said COVID-19 as a global pandemic has diverted a lot of attention including financing and all other resources for its treatment and control.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shember-Agela also lamented that the number of persons tested for TB so far is just 36 per cent of cases the state needs to detect based on the TB burden according to the state population.

While explaining that TB is a disease of public health importance in Nigeria and the world over, Dr Shember-Agela who is also the deputy director, Public Health said, Nigeria incident rate of TB is 219 out of every 100,000 persons tested.

He said, "This simply means that out of 100,100 persons tested for TB, 219 persons will be identified to have TB.

"This year's World TB Day celebration is talking about investing more in TB and also investing to end TB and saving lives, so we are looking for investment that will put a permanent end to TB in the Benue State and Nigeria"

According to him, "it has been noted that investment for TB, which is killing millions of people every year, covered only 36 per cent globally, leaving a gap of 64 per cent that is not funded."

Also speaking with our correspondent, the programme officer, Global Fund PPM Project KNCV Benue State Dr Theresa Aniagolu said they are working in all the 23 LGs in the state to identify those suffering from the disease and place them on treatment.

The media officer, Breakthrough Action, Awake Ogo in an interview also said they are working in conjunction with other international partners to create awareness and ensure that they put an end to the killer disease in the state.