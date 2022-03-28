Nigeria: Daddy Freeze Bows Out, Becomes Cool FM's First Hall of Fame Inductee

28 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Oguntade Ismaila

Nigerian on-air-personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has announced his final exit from radio broadcasting after twenty-six years of dedicated, professional service.

Following his long-standing achievements with both Cool FM and Nigeria Info, Daddy Freeze has been announced as the pioneer inductee of Cool FM's Hall of Fame.

This was revealed at his send-forth party which was organised to celebrate his years of professionalism, commitment and dedication towards the success of both Cool FM and Nigeria Info.

Appreciating Daddy Freeze for his long-standing commitment, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa FM (CWIA), noted that his inputs were critical in solidifying Cool FM's position across the Nigerian entertainment ecosystem.

"The contributions of Daddy Freeze have been instrumental to the growth Cool FM has achieved across the country over the years. His level of first-class professionalism, commitment and intelligence has been one that has brought the office numerous accolades and recognitions.

"As such, he has creatively remained a force to be reckoned with within the Nigerian media and entertainment space despite his unique views on diverse socio-political issues. It is to this end I intend to use this medium to appreciate Daddy Freeze for his years of excellent service to both Cool FM and Nigeria Info, including the nation at large," he noted.

Responding, Daddy Freeze noted that the management of Cool FM and Nigeria Info was instrumental to the successes he recorded in his career as they gave him the platform to become a known personality on the radio.

