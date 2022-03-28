São Tomé and Príncipe/Mauritius: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations - Mauritius and São Tomé and Principe Play Second Match

press release

In the context of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualification round, the second match between the Mauritian National Football Team and its São Tomé and Principe counterpart was played, this afternoon, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

The final score was a 3-3 draw, which resulted in an aggregate score of 3-4 in favour of São Tomé and Principe. As such, São Tomé and Principe advances to the next round and joins the other 42 countries entered in the preliminary competition.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, and other personalities attended the football match.

It is recalled that a total of 24 teams will participate in the final stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast from 23 June to 23 July 2023.