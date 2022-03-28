Nigeria: Qatar 2022 - It Will Be Hard but We Will Qualify, Says Ighalo, Osimhen

Both Ighalo and Osimhen have reiterated the fact that Ghana have nothing to lose which means the Eagles have to give their all to claim the Qatar 2022 ticket.

Two of the players tasked with getting the goals to beat Ghana on Tuesday, Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen have reiterated the fact that the second leg against the Black Stars will be a hard game but by God's grace, the Super Eagles will qualify.

Speaking to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV, Ighalo said, "It is home advantage for us but we are not going to sleep. It is going to be a difficult game, it is going to be a tough game. Ghana will come all out because they have nothing to lose so we just have to give our best-110 percent in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from the start to finish till the final whistle."

His younger compatriot added, "Like I always say, it won't be easy. No game is really easy in Africa because it is very physical, added Osimhen, who was effectively shackled by Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey last Friday in Kumasi.

Osimhen believes the fans at the MKO Stadium on Tuesday will be the team's 12th. "With the way, they will support us, I think we have the chance to get the World Cup ticket."

"But it won't be easy. We have to give respect to the Ghanian team also but I think we are ready," added Osimhen who won the 2015 U-17 World Cup and scored a record 10 goals.

Odion revealed he has been telling the players about the importance of attending the World Cup. "I tried to talk to the younger guys that have not been there before now-this is an opportunity to go to Qatar 2022 because you won't know how it feels now but after your football career, you will understand what it means to play in the World Cup.

"I have been there and I know what it feels like and I am looking forward by God's grace to go to another one," Ighalo added.

"Of course to get the World Cup ticket will mean a lot to this team," Osimhen agreed, as Ighalo called on the God factor, "I know by God's grace, we are gonna come out victorious," reiterated Ighalo, whose goals qualified the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup.

The second leg is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and the kick-off is 6 pm.