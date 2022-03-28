Algeria: President Tebboune to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting On Sunday

The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will chair Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers on two draft bills on the rules applicable to free zones and the management of green spaces, as well as other presentations, the Presidency of the Republic said Saturday in a communiqué.

"The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will chair Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers on two draft bills on the rules applicable to free areas and the management, protection and development of the green spaces, in addition to presentations on the promotion of electric industries strategy, the situation of drinking water supply in Algiers, Oran and Constantine, and the new town of Boughezoul," said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.