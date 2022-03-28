Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Dialogue for World Peace, Stability

Lunda — The minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte Antonio, reaffirmed this Sunday, in Luanda, Angola´s commitment to dialogue mechanisms as the best way to achieve peace and stability at world level.

In a speech, by videoconference, at the Ministerial Meeting for the Preparation of TICAD-8, which will take place from the 26th to the 27th of this month in Tokyo, Japan, the minister said that Angola, through the Luanda Biennale, reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion of a peace culture on the African continent and its readiness to help achieve the objectives set by the continent´s leaders.

According to the head of Angolan diplomacy, in order to build peace and sustainability in Africa, the continent´s leaders need to take into account several factors, including respect for the Constitution of each state, consolidation of democracy, the fight against corruption, nepotism and other evils that negatively affect the economic growth of the countries.

In this path, there is also the need for good governance for the establishment of social well-being.

Téte António took the opportunity to thank the Japanese Government for the support it has provided to the African continent through the COVAX initiative and praised the joint efforts of the African Union and the Asian country which, through this platform of open and inclusive dialogue, have contributed to the socio-economic development of the cradle continent.

The TICAD-8 ministerial meeting is set to take place from the 27th to the 28th August in Tunis, Tunisia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 16 July 2020, the Government of Japan announced that Tunisia would host the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), to be held this year.

The Tunisian Government and the TICAD co-organizers - UNOSAA, UNDP, African Union Commission, World Bank and Japan authorities - expressed their commitment to the TICAD process for building a prosperous and peaceful future for the African continent.

This will be the second TICAD High Level Summit to be held in Africa since Kenya hosted edition-6 in Nairobi in August 2016.

Africa is the continent with unlimited potential for economic, social and human development, undergoing a significant transformation in line with the African Union Development Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

At the same time, Africa, like every other continent, is currently facing a serious human security crisis due to Covid-19 that threatens the entire spectrum of people´s lives, their survival, livelihood and dignity.

With its history spanning more than a quarter of a century, TICAD is gaining even more importance as an inclusive multilateral conference to address development issues in Africa, including in the areas of health and private sector development.

However, in light of the TICAD-7 results, held in Yokohama in August 2019, the TICAD co-organizers will continue to fully support Africa-led development for TICAD-8, in close collaboration with the host country, Tunisia.