Luanda — Angolan health authorities reported 39 recoveries and 9 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 16 of those recoveries are residents in Cabinda, 15 in Luanda and 8 in Zaire.

As for the new cases - five males and four females patients, aged between 8 and 75 years old - 8 were diagnosed in Luanda and 1 in Zaire.

So far, Angola has totaled 99,115 confirmed cases, 139 active, 1,900 deaths and 97,076 recoveries.