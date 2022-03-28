Angola: European Entrepreneurs Want to Invest in Green Hydrogen in Angola

European entrepreneurs want to invest in green hydrogen in Angola Luanda - European businessmen, in particular the Germans, have expressed interest in participating in Angola's economic diversification, envisaging to invest in production of green hydrogen.

The European interest stems from the fact that hydrogen is a source of fuel in the energy transition process to global level, the Angolan minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges told the First European Union-Angola Business Forum, in Brussels, Belgium.

The official said that electricity, from hydrogen, is "greener and is one of the cleanest sources of production".

Due to its geographical, hypsometric characteristics and abundance of water resources, Angola stands out as a country with high potential in renewable energy sources", hence the interest in realising this objective.

Although the country is still taking the first steps towards the energy transition, he pointed out that it has already left some clues about the direction it will take, identifying hydrogen as the great catalyst, betting on its production and export.

According to the minister, this situation is inevitable, given that Angola has the potential to produce enough hydrogen to cover part of the revenue that will be lost in oil exports, especially from 2030 onwards, when the major car manufacturers stop manufacturing vehicles powered by diesel or gasoline.

The minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel José Nunes Júnior, emphasised the importance of the European Union-Angola Forum, which is intended to become regular, either in Europe, or in Angola.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Europe and Africa Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that, among the various strategies to be developed, the economic growth of the Angolan Government and the diversification of the economy are at the top of the priorities, so Europeans were invited to participate in this process.

As an example, in the electricity sector, of the 800 megawott of solar energy that is currently intended to be reached, 300 megawott of renewable energy are already under construction.

In turn, the minister of Economy and Planning, Mario João, stated that of the products sold abroad in 2021, the country exported the equivalent to 12 million Euros, only in agricultural production.

According to him, there was an increase compared to 2020, when the country exported the equivalent to 1.6 million Euros.

The European Union-Angola Forum took place on the 24th this month, after the Summit between the European Union and the African Union.

Angola is seeking investments that will allow the country to reduce its dependence on the volatility of the price of oil, its main export product so far.

Manuel José Nunes Júnior, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, headed an Angolan government delegation with ministers of Economy and Planning, Energy and Water, Agriculture, Industry and Commerce.

The CEO of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency-AIPEX- also attended the event.