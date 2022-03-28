Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2022-2023 - Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Small Planters and Fishermen Associations

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met various representatives of Small planters and Fishermen Associations, this afternoon, in Port-Louis. The meeting was held in the context of the ongoing Pre-Budget consultations 2022-2023.

In a statement after the meeting, the General Manager of the Mauritius Cooperative Agricultural Federation Ltd, Mr Sachin Sookha, said that the meeting with the Finance Minister focused on the various challenges that planters have to face. These are: the rising cost of production, and rising cost of fertilisers and herbicides.

He added that he brought forth the suggestion of decreasing reliance on imported fertilisers and to instead utilise local alternatives such as biofertilisers.

Furthermore, he underlined that discussions focused on the problems encountered for harvesting and made a request for the provision of a third harvester. He added that he also proposed the removal of levy charges and VAT on pesticides.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary of the Planters Reform Association, Mr Gunness Bhuruth, stressed on the need to cater for more equipment for sugarcane planters to work on their fields and suggested for the renewal of equipment at the MCIA. He also asked for an increase in the Grant offered to sugarcane planters.

The President of the Innovative Fishermen Association, Mr France Andy, in a statement, expressed appreciation to the Finance Minister for organising the meeting to take stock of their requests. He pointed out that he spoke about the need to review the compensation offered to retiring fishermen as well as the Bad Weather Allowance. Other requests made include: subsidy on fuel for fishermen for their trips and the use of Fish Aggregating Devices.