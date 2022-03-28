South Africa: Operation Dudula - Push for the Positive, Political Smokescreen or Populist Opportunism?

opinion

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

We can debate this, but for me Operation Dudula is no different from a captured movement that is meant to spark the fire of black-on-black violence - no different from the Zulu nationalist Inkatha of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

If anything is to be said of the recent wave of Operation Dudula marches and "community interventions" as led by self-proclaimed "prophet" of the marginalised, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, nothing comes closer than what Gwen Ngwenya tweeted last week. Ngwenya, who is a politician and Head of Policy for the Democratic Alliance, wrote a moving tweet that lays bare the problem of South Africa and the rise of populists who will use the ineffectiveness of government to fulfil their agenda.

Ngwenya tweeted:

"There is no rule of law in South Africa. The law and its enforcers quiver before the powerful. And you know it's the 'end times' of law & order because up from the rubble emerges a vigilante messiah who will uphold the law by any means, including his own lawlessness."

Is Dudula a vigilante messiah or a patriotic movement?

I have keenly observed Dlamini...