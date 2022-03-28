Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Flays Mobil for Attempt to Sell Assets Without Consent

The Akwa Ibom State Government has flayed Mobil Producing Nigeria for attempting to sell some of its assets without its consent.

The government described the action of the company as irresponsible for not informing it as a partner of their intention to carry out such major activity on the shared assets.

Recall that MPN Unlimited recently announced its decision to sell its equity interest in Nigeria to Seplat Energy, an independent oil and gas company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

The president of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas, Liam Mallon, had said that the sale would allow Mobil to prioritise competitively advantaged investments in its strategic assets thereby supporting the Nigerian government's effort to grow its oil and gas operations.

However, the Akwa Ibom State attorney general and commissioner for justice, Mr Uko Essien Udom (SAN), said the government had filed a suit in court to prevent Mobil from proceeding with the sales.

Speaking in Uyo at the weekend, Mr Udom informed newsmen of another pending case involving ExxonMobil and the Akwa Ibom State Government initiated by the company following its revocation of some Certificates of Occupancy.

He stated that the attempt to sell off some of the assets shared by both parties and the alleged plans by the company to relocate from the state would further frustrate the outcome of the initial court case.

Mr Udom said, "Akwa Ibom State Government had to enter a court case restraining Mobil from continuing with the proposed selling of its assets, and that's because there is a pending litigation between Mobil and the government of Akwa Ibom State.

"The attempt to sell its asset, some of which may include assets belonging to Akwa Ibom State, was handled in a manner that is rather upsetting."