Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Bulawayo Ward 26 Preferred Candidate Trounced

28 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa's preferred candidate for Ward 26, Norman Hlabani, lost Saturday's by-elections to his rival Mpumelelo Moyo.

CCC fielded double candidates in the ward, which covers Emganwini, after both contestants had their candidature cleared by the party's senior leadership.

The party's vice president Welshman Ncube reportedly signed for Moyo's nomination papers while Hlabani 's papers were reportedly signed by the party's deputy national chairman Job Sikhala.

Hlabani was the incumbent councilor following before he was recalled.

In the by-elections, Hlabani polled came third after he polled 261 votes. His internal nemesis Moyo polled 748 votes, followed by Lungisani Sibanda of Zanu PF who got 418 votes.

Other candidates included Japhet Ncube of DOP who garnered 15 votes while MDC-T Alliance candidate Simangele Ndebele got 57 votes.

Independent candidate Tanana Ngwenya got 107 votes.

Before the results, Hlabani had expressed confidence of retaining the ward.

