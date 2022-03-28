Mauritius: Free Medical Screening Campaign Kicks Off At Trèfles

press release

The free medical screening campaign for early detection and treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), kickstarted, at Trèfles Community Centre, on 26 March 2022. The activity will be replicated in other regions across the country till June 2022.

This initiative of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and the National Empowerment Foundation aims at sensitising and educating the public against the risk-related factors, complications and prevention measures of NCDs. It comprises screening for NCDs, breast and cervical cancers and cholesterol.

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and the National Empowerment Foundation, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and the Member of Parliament, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo were present at the launching of activities

Speaking on the prevalence of NCDs in the country, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo pointed out that 66% of the health sector budget is allocated for the treatment of these diseases. She also referred to financial and educational measures put in place to cater for beneficiaries under the Social Register Scheme.

In a bid to encourage the inhabitants to maintain a healthy lifestyle, she urged them to eat balanced meals, avoid oily foods and practice physical activity. The Minister also called upon the inhabitants of the region to avail themselves of these facilities being put at their disposal.

Mr Collendavelloo, for his part, also dwelt on the importance of medical screening for the welfare of the population. Early detection of NCDs, he added, is vital in terms of precautionary measures to be taken. He enumerated some of the projects such as water connection, road asphalting to improving the lives of citizens.