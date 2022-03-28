Nigeria: Court Dismisses Abba Kyari's Bail Request

28 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declined to grant the bail application of suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse the bail request.

Justice Nwite also rejected bail plea of Kyari's co-defendants.

The NDLEA in its counter affidavit, held that it was inappropriate to grant bail to the applicant because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

The anti-narcotic agency described Kyari as "a flight risk."

It argued that if granted bail, the suspended DCP might jump bail.

The agency, who said the applicant might interfere with the evidence if granted bail, urged the court to dismiss Kyari's bail plea.

It argued that the medical challenges of the applicant was not beyond the capacity of the agency's medical personnel.

The judge, in the ruling, aligned with NDLEA's arguments and dismissed the request.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X