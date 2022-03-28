Liberia: The Noble Second Floor At Law School Inducts New Officials, Set Sight On Achieving Milestone Scholarship Program

Monrovia — Members of the Noble Second Floor on Thursday, March 17, 2022, inducted their new code of officers who are expected to lead the organization in the coming school year at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law to ensure academic excellence and the implementation of several projects including a milestone scholarship program.

Those inducted were Noble Sister Hnede Barrian-Sillah as President, Noble Brother Martin Wleh-Pennie as Vice President, Noble Sister Khelehla Mensah as Secretary General, and Noble Brother Othello Easter Cee as Treasurer.

The colorful program, held in the newly renovated palava hut of the law school at the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill campus, was graced by prominent lawyers and professors as well as students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law (LAGSL).

Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah Jallah, Associate Dean of the law school Kpadehson Sumo, Professor Counselor Moses Paegar, Cllr. Christopher Jamal Dehtho, Vice President of the Liberia National Bar Association, and Dr. Musa Dukuly, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, were all in attendance to grace the occasion.

Dr. Dukuly, who served as guest speaker, challenged students of law to ensure that they help the public have a clear understanding of legal issues and laws that appeared complicated or controversial.

At the same time, he hailed members of TNSF for being farsighted by organizing themselves into a "Noble organization that seeks to help better the law school and the society at large".

Earlier, while turning over the mantle of authority to Noble Sister Sillah, Noble Brother Prince Kieh, President emeritus of TNSF, stressed the core values of the organization which encompasses "academic excellence and selfless contribution to the improvement of the Law school".

Kieh also urged students and lawyers, who are alumni of the LAGSL, to "look back and give back to the only law school in the country in other to help the school facility becomes a true representation of its many contributions it has made to training professional and very successful lawyer".

For her part, Noble Sister Sillah rallied members of TNSF to support her leadership, assuring that the organization will continue to lead by example and make the law school a better place for all students.

Meanwhile, as part of the event a fund drive was launched to raise funding for the implementation of the organization's projects which include the provision of a fully funded scholarship for the top performing student of the law school and the procurement of modern chairs for at least two classrooms.

Over US$2,500 was contributed during the event with an additional fully funded scholarship announced by Cllr. Dehtho, who promised that he will underwrite the full tuition of the top performing female student. Others who contributed or made pledges were Cllr. Paegar, Judge Jallah, Dr. Dukuly, Law student Wilhelmina Budy, law student Joseph Howe, and Law student Nyekeh Forkpa, amongst others. The organization has put the total cost of the two-milestone projects at US$5,000.

Established in 2019, The Noble Second Floor is a campus-based organization comprising of law students and lawyers who are dedicated to advancing legal scholarship and contributing toward the improvement of Liberia's only bastion of legal education.