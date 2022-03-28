Liberia: Govt Orders Autopsy in Princess Cooper's Mysterious Death, but Police Preliminary Probe Says 'No Foul Play' Established

Monrovia — When Princess Cooper, 25, was discovered dead last Thursday, there were blood stains all around the surrounding her lifeless body was discovered. Circumstances surrounding her death remains mystifying, but the Liberia National Police say both the forensic examination and coroner inquest on her body did not observe any bruise or laceration to determine foul play.

"Our forensic team conducted physical examination on the body of the late Princess Cooper and our forensic team, from their physical examination, observed that there was no laceration, and there were also no bruises. Our coroner conducted a coroner inquest on the body at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and that coroner inquest that was conducted... for now, there has been no foul play observed. Our investigation is continuing," said Moses Carter, Spokesman, Liberia National Police.

Princess was discovered dead in the compound of the FAWAZ Building Material Store at ELWA Junction just a couple of hours after she had left the Capitol By-Pass where she was reportedly carrying out some catering services.

According to Carter, though the physical examination of the body could not establish any form of foul play.

Mr. Carter's disclosure was also confirmed by the uncle of the deceased, a general medical practitioner, who witnessed the coroner inquest. Dr. Abel Momo said on the SPOON Talk-show that with the exception of abrasion and depressed skin, he also did not observe laceration and bruises.

"Medically, we're not done because we're looking at some of the events that led to the death. We're going to look into what some the fluids that came out prior to her demise," Dr. Momo said.

Several Held for Investigation

Carter informed the press that the police is investigating three private security guards who were on duty when the remains of the late Princess discovered behind the FAWAZ Building Material Store.

The police spokesman further disclosed that the police has invited the head of the compound where she was discovered along with some occupants including employees - totaling people for investigation. "they're being treated as persons of interest so that we're able to establish what really obtained," Carter said.

"Our interest is basically is to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in making sure that we get to the bottom of this investigation in ensuring that if culpability or foul play is established, those who bear the responsibility will not go with impunity," Carter said.

At the same time, the government has called for an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of the Princess.

Over the past few years, 20 Liberians have died under mysterious circumstances or have been murdered, and no killer has been arrested and prosecuted, Mr. Aloysius Toe recalled.

"This is the painful, harsh truth in today's Liberia. This is no politics, this has to do with all of us and our families and friends. You'll never know whose next. You can buy one million people to wear your red berets and get in the streets for you, but the blood of the innocent cry out loud for justice in the land. No amount of money can silence the blood," he stated.