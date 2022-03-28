Africa: Allotey Crowned WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion

Ghana's Patrick Allotey delivered a devastating punch in the eighth round to silence a 'loud-mouth' Tanzanian challenger, Hamisi Maya to be crowned the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super welterweight champion at the Idrowhyt Event Centre at Dansoman on Saturday.

Maya had relied on his reach advantage to keep Allotey at bay for greater part of the exchanges, leaving the Ghanaian frustrated at times in the fight that kept referee Roger Barnor busy throughout, separating both boxers in long clinches.

With the rounds ticking very fast and both boxers very close on the score cards, the fans became edgy especially when it appeared Allotey was finding a way to battle his foe but to no avail.

The rounds followed in similar pattern with the Ghanaian employing several tactics to be closer but struggled to maneuver through Maya's stiff jabs which were often followed by punches, some of which caught the champion.

But as he intensified the chase and exchanged punches freely, a right overhead punch hit Maya on the right jaw and left him dazed completely as referee Barnor rushed to his aid to stop Allotey's bombardment.

Allotey confessed to have had a challenge dealing with Maya, explaining in his post-fight interview "I have fought several southpaws and have devised strategies to beat them but this guy's (Maya) was of fighting is strange. He is a difficult boxer; I had to use my experience to get him."

The event put together by Cabic Boxing Promotions also featured three other championships.

Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO) light flyweight champion, Joseph Akai Nettey became the new national light flyweight champion with a fourth round TKO over Robert Nunoo.

Nettey kayoed Nunoo in the first round but was also sent crashing on the canvass after he was caught by a straight punch from the challenger Nunoo.

Nettey beat the count and unleashed several blows on Nunoo who also visited the canvass.

He recovered to continue but a series of shots to the body made it impossible for him to respond to the bell for the fourth round.

Emmanuel Quaye also dismissed the bluff of veteran Frank Dodzie to annex the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title while heavyweight campaigner, Haruna Osuman added the WABU title to national title as he disciplined Nigeria's John Martin Cyril in dramatic scenes that ended midway through the second round.

In other fights, Faisal Abubakar earned a TKO decision over Emmanuel Allotey as the latter failed to respond to the bell for the fifth round, Michael Darko stops Moses Lartey two minutes, 38 seconds in the first round just as David Lamptey stopped Emmanuel Sackey two minutes, 48 seconds into the first round in their super featherweight contest.