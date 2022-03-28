Ghana/Nigeria: Stars'll Shine Over Super Eagles - Addo

Kumasi — Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is hoping to ride on the pressure on the Super Eagles of Nigeria to cause a major upset in the World Cup play-offs when the two countries go face to face in a second leg game in the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja tomorrow.

The Black Stars and Super Eagles played out a goalless encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in a game which outcome have left the second leg opened for the winner to sail through.

Both sides missed the few chances that came their way in a game dominated by a rejuvenated Ghana side that played with a new team.

Despite failing to capitalise on the huge home advantage, Coach Addo remains optimistic ahead of a tough second leg on enemy soil and front on a hostile crowd.

Addressing the media, he emphasized that the Nigerian team was beatable and would take advantage of the pressure to be mounted on them to score them.

"I don't see them as invincible, they are a normal team with floors. We'll have to raise our game to win the game in Abuja. A similar pressure would be on them and they would have to be on the offensive."

"The Nigerians have realized that we can play as well. Even though the AFCON wasn't good, I think we matched them boot for boot. They have many quality players but in all, we were also equal to the task.

He said the team's plan will be to take the lead to unsettle them and pile more pressure on the Nigerians, a situation that would also silence their followers.

But before that was achieved, he said there was the need to correct some errors in their game to ensure the much sought after victory.

Contrary to the expectation that the Nigerian attacking trio of Napoli's Victor James Osimhen, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho and Lorient's Bonke Innocent could rip the Black Stars apart, they met a tough resistance from the rearguard made up of Gideon Mensah, Alex Djiku and Daniel Amartey.

It was the team's finest performance in recent times after recording their worst AFCON participation which they lost two group games to Morocco and Comoros and drew with Gabon to exit.

Coach Addo was full of praise for the Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey partnership which he described at encouraging, coupled with Baba Iddrisu's display to thwart the efforts of Simon Moses and Samuel Chukwueze.

Belgium-based Dennis Odoi and AS Roma's display was a sign of good things to come for the Stars.

For now, the Dortmund Coach insists the team was focused and preparing for the all-important second leg which he trusts in the ability of his team to record Ghana's next World Cup appearance.

For the first time in many years, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was packed to its full capacity for the high-profile game.