Ghana: NSA Grateful to Stakeholders

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has expressed gratitude to stakeholders for a successful hosting of the Ghana versus Nigeria World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

A statement signed by the Director General, Prof Peter Twumasisaid we are grateful to "our working partners for their roles in the successful hosting of the Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier."

The statement expressed appreciationto the excellent work done by workers of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), NSA, Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Green Grass Technology Company Limited.

It also thanked the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Ambulances, Ghana National Fire Service,NADMO, the media andsupporters who comported themselves for the big games.