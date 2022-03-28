Kenya: Supreme Court to Deliver Ruling on BBI Petition on March 31

28 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Supreme Court is set to issue its judgment on the appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday, March 31.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira said the seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will issue the verdict at 9.00am.

In the much-anticipated ruling that may have major consequences for the August 9 presidential and parliamentary polls, the court will either appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal that rendered the BBI process unconstitutional, null and void or invalidate the lower court's ruling all together.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who engineered the BBI process were among those who moved to the apex court to challenge the invalidation of the process and will be looking out for a different outcome.

The constitutional reforms pushed by the two aimed to expand the executive and address the "winner-takes-all electoral system" blamed for frequent explosions of poll-related violence.

The BBI was drawn up following a rapprochement between President Kenyatta and his erstwhile opponent Odinga and a famous handshake between the two after the ODM leader disputed the outcome of the 2017 election.

The proposed amendments to the 2010 constitution were approved by parliament in May 2021 and were then due to be put to a referendum.

But just two days later, a three-judge bench of the High Court ruled they were illegal as the president did not have the right to initiate the process.

The Court of Appeal in August 2021 upheld that view and said President Kenyatta could even be sued in a civil court for launching the process.

At the Supreme Court during the hearing, President Kenyatta's lawyers mounted a spirited fight submitting that the law gives the president immunity from prosecution or civil action while he is in office.

"It is necessary that the president has decisional freedom, to make decisions that are key and important to safeguard the interest of the country," the lawyers argued.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X