Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - Commodity Prices, Stadia

Mr. President, we welcome the government's move in setting up a taskforce comprising GRA, GCCPC and security apparatus to monitor prices of Basic Commodities during the Holy Month of Ramadan which will begin April 2nd or April 3rd depending on the sighting of the moon.

Public health officials should be included in the taskforce to be checking on expired basic commodities and to punish culprits as well as those increasing their merchandise without justification. Shopkeepers and market vendors, fish and meat vendors and supermarkets should all be included in the price control exercise.

The press release issued last week by Ebrima Sankareh, the government spokesman stated that: "There is worrisome evidence of multiple price increases." The government should take action now and set good examples with the culprits. This should be a continuous exercise to help in the control of prices in the country.

Majority of people can no longer afford three meals a day because of the high cost of living.

Mr. President, recently, two West African countries introduced Price Control for three months. Benin and Cote d'Ivoire are also experiencing high Cost of Living, while Senegalese government has reduced basic commodities prices last month.

Mr. President, with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Africa especially The Gambia should have a plan B for the importation of flour, gas and crude oil which are becoming more expensive. The effects of the war will seriously affect Africa as most African countries depend greatly on importation of goods from the West.

Finally Mr. President, your government should also concentrate on the building and rehabilitation of the stadium.

Four years ago the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced that it had secured US$1,627,500 from FIFA at a global meeting at the 8th FIFA congress in Moscow in June 2018. Following that development, the GFF had announced that it would build new grounds in Busumbala and Gunjur. Since then, however, the project has not yet started. However, it's important to note that the training field and the swimming pool are already in Yumdum, but Gunjur and Busumbala are not yet done.

People are wondering what actually caused the delay, with youth complaining for not playing 'nawetans' (summer football tournaments) for the past two years due to lack of good pitches. This problem should be addressed soon.

The government should seek assistance from both the Chinese and Turkish governments to assist in the rehabilitation of the Independence Stadium and to build another new one elsewhere.

For the first time in Gambian football history, The Gambia is playing its away matches on a neutral ground. This is not proper because it kills our standard of football. Sports, particularly football should be given support. It is now a business, bringing foreign exchange, promoting the country and fostering unity in the country amongst others.

Youth are complaining of lack of standards and well equipped fields in Banjul, KMC, Birkama and Basse.

Good day!