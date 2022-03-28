Gambia: GFA Mourns Late Kiang West Aspiring Candidate

28 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Secretary General and the entire Leadership of GFA wishes to announce the untimely death of our young and dynamic candidate, Lamin Njie, for Kiang West Constituency.

This event took place this evening, 25/3/22 at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

This sad news is extended to the entire party membership, supporters, sympathizers and well wishers in The Gambia and abroad.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Njie family at Jiffarong, the GFA supporters in Kiang West and to the entire Gambian nation for this sad loss.

May Allah SWT grant him Jannatul Firdawsi. Ameen!

Funeral arrangements will be announced once confirmed.

