Gambia: ILO Officials Visit Gambia to Discuss U.S.$500, 000 Project

Officials from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) recently visited The Gambia to hold discussions with the Social partners on the ILO project 'Boosting Economic Recovery and Resilience in The Gambia Through the Formalisation of the Informal Enterprises and their Worker'. The total cost of the project is US$500, 000

The discussion which was held at the Ministry of Trade was attended by officials from the Trade Ministry, officials from The Gambia Chamber of Commerce (GCCI), Labour Department as well as The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB).

Ajara Jallow, project manager, International Labour Organisation (ILO), who gave a brief analysis of the project, said the project would contribute to the plan of formalising and enhancing economic recovery as well as helping small businesses. He added that the project would also build on the one that is already in existence at the Gambia Chamber of Commerce.

"We all know that Covid-19 has really affected the Gambian economy, and the world in general," she said, adding that the objective of the project is to facilitate the informal economy and expand the skills of those workers in the informal sector.

She explained that the project would aim to come up with an ILO apprenticeship and improving the access to children education targeting the Greater Banjul Area with a duration of 31 months.

Alix Machiels, social protection officer, ILO Office in Dakar, said the government should focus on the policy measures to make sure that we can extend coverage in a more sustainable and constructive.

She said the study would keep into the national strategy to formalise the economy as source of production is also very important incentive.

Roberto Fes, and Julie Kazagui both part of the mission, said that ILO really gives the guidelines for the member states to develop strategy programmes for formalisation, adding that this is a small project which is entirely funded by the ILO.

Kebba Masaneh Ceesay, chairperson for Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB), thanked the ILO officials for their support, adding that the project targets very important areas.

