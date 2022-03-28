Zimbabwe: DJ Mel Comes to Zimbabwe

Following the concert that was held at the Theatre in the Park where Baba Harare and Mai Titi ignited a live performance last Friday, they were joined by, Mellany Nhau from United Kingdom who is affectionately known as Dj Mel.

Dj Mel landed in Zimbabwe last Thursday.

Born Mellany in Chipinge and grew up in Avondale before moving to Glen-Nora h A, she later chose to go overseas at the age of 17.

With the support from her family and close friends she followed her dream of being a disc jockey at a young age.

She is not really into singing but due to her nature of work decided to drop a single with Diamond Boys called 'Kudakwashe'.

"I am so excited to be part of this show, I thought I should come this side to support Baba Harare and Mai Titi and also to have fun, It's Baba Harare and if it's him performing then you can expect fireworks," she said.

"Zimbabwe is a great place and am so happy to be meeting my family and friends after 10 years of not visiting the country." The disc jockey will be in Zimbabwe for a while as she wants to help Mai Titi celebrate her bridal shower and her wedding. She is also set to attend the Jam- Afro festival scheduled this Saturday and also the Victoria Falls Mpopoma Festival that is taking place on April 15-16.

She said being a female disc jockey is not easy, especially trying to penetrate male dominated sector.

" I am not only a disc jockey but currently doing my Masters in Social Work. By the way I have a degree in Youth Work. I have been in the UK for over 10 years now. I stay there with my family, 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, as a single mother," explained Dj Mel.

She has encouraged women out there to follow their dreams and work hard for what they want in life.

"In the next five years I see myself as the first female Zimbabwean artiste to be a millionaire, we have disc jockeys in South Africa and other countries who are making it big and I also hope to have the Zimbabwean community on my side to support me till I get to the top".

She also states that her ex-husband was a Dj so by watching him do the work she also became interested in this and she is proud that even her children are into music.

When she decided to be a Dj some relatives discouraged her and called her names but she continued being a Dj which she does only during the weekends as a part time job because she loves it and never gave up on her passion.

She has advised women not to give up on their dreams because of what other people say.