Zimbabwe: 45 000 Arrested for Driving Unregistered Vehicles

MORE than 45 101 motorists have so far been arrested for driving unregistered vehicles during the ongoing operation to weed out uncompliant motorists while over 1,6 million people were also nabbed countrywide for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Some of the suspects were fined while others are still assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP reports that on March 27, 2022, 1 646 people were arrested for violating COVID-19 related offences. The cumulative number of arrests since March 30, 2020, stands at 1 613 796.

"96 more people were also arrested under operation 'No to Machete Gangs', bringing the cumulative arrests to 13 752 since January 1, 2022. 512 people were arrested on operation 'No to Cross Border Crimes'. The cumulative number of arrests since January 1, 2021, stands at 132 206.

"Meanwhile, 203 arrests were made under the ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles, bringing the cumulative arrests to 45 101," he said.

Last week, police expressed concern over some prominent people and politicians who continue to drive unregistered top-of-the-range cars warning that the ongoing operation targeting such vehicles was continuing.

According to law, such vehicles should be registered and police said anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested without fear or favour.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they were concerned by the conduct of some of the owners driving such vehicles.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds the public that the operation targeting vehicles which are moving on the country's roads without displaying registration plates or being registered in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) is continuing.

"The ZRP is concerned by the conduct of some motorists or vehicle owners who are driving posh and lavish vehicles on the roads and parking them in public places while clearly not displaying number plates. This conduct is also being exhibited by some prominent persons and political figures," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will impound such vehicles and ensure that the law takes its course.

"No excuses will be entertained by police officers on checkpoints, roadblocks and other law enforcement sites.

"The police remind motorists that it is a legal requirement for all vehicles on the roads and public places to be registered in order to curb cases of criminals who are taking advantage to commit robbery, murder, rape, hit and run road traffic accidents and other cases," he said.

Permanent number plates are now also available at border posts, so anyone importing a vehicle now buys the permanent plates as they clear their car through customs with temporary plates no longer issued or needed.

All border posts, except Plumtree at the moment but the post office in the town is selling the plates, are stocked with enough permanent number plates as the Government introduces a cocktail of measures to curb crime and make it as easy as possible for vehicle owners to pay taxes and duties and register their vehicle with the minimum of return visits.