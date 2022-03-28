South Africa: Zuma Still Punts the Myth of Political Persecution in His Long-Running Battle to Avoid Prison

analysis

Zuma's fanciful claims that he is the victim of a vast political conspiracy have run a course of almost 20 years.

It is clear to any armchair critic that former president Jacob Zuma intends to use every means possible to keep himself out of the dock for his impending Arms Deal trial until he has somehow negotiated a political solution to a criminal issue.

An old hand at manipulating players in high power, Zuma knows there is a political solution to everything.

For now, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can only provide a rebuttal against current and future legal attempts by Zuma to delay his day in court. Zuma is playing for time and the NPA is up against the clock, contending with Zuma's age and alleged medical conditions.

Over the past two weeks, the State has been required to answer Zuma in two forums. The first was regarding his petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to hear his bid against the February judgment against him by Judge Piet Koen, and more recently his application to the same judge to delay his trial indefinitely until his SCA petition is finalised.

This is the continuation of Zuma's 2021 application,...