Uganda: Boxing - Bobi Wine's Coach, Mudde Returns to the Ring

28 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Mudde Robinson Ntambi, the coach to National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine is set to return to the ring on Easter Sunday.

In an event dubbed "The unfinished business" organized by Nara Promotionz and Boss Entertainment at Mugazirwazza rooftop in Katwe, Mudde will be tussling with Mustafah Mongolia whereas John Sserunjogi will be defending his East and Central Africa Boxing Union title when he battles Congolese Champion Lucien Botumbe in the middle weight contest.

The event that will have six Under Card fights will also feature a renowned local DJ and radio personality Ssuuna Ben also known as Owebinyanya.

Undercards

The event will see Ignatius Onyango Vs Abdul Njego, Falikyo Magala Vs Muhammad Nsubuga, Kamada Ntege Vs Kasozi Henry, Abasi Sseguya Vs Manilota Farahat, Geofrey Walusimbi Musisi Vs Nteza Joseph and Ivan Magumba Vs Mukisa Robert in undercard fights.

