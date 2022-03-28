Tanzania: Mwinyi Appreciates Blair's Support in Training Executives

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has commended the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair for his commitment to continue supporting Zanzibar, especially in capacity building of executives in public offices to better plan strategic priorities of the government.

According to the press statement, from the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Blair, who is also Head of 'Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC)' paid a courtesy call on President Mwinyi at the Zanzibar State House, where he is on a special visit.

President Mwinyi told Mr Blair that the government appreciates TBIGC support to Zanzibar's priority sectors, especially in the area of providing training to senior government executives on better planning and implementation of strategic priorities of the government.

"We are happy and appreciate your timely and important support. TBIGC has been taking efforts to train senior executives on better planning and implementation of strategic priorities of the government- a step that is of great importance to Zanzibar's development programmes," he said.

He said that the capacity building that the Institute provides to Zanzibar executives has a significant contribution to the government's plans and implementation.

President Mwinyi assured Mr Blair that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar values the contributions made by the TBIGC, as it has shown great commitment to support Zanzibar achieve its development goals.

TBIGC is a non-profit organisation set up by Mr Blair to help make globalisation work for the many, not the few. It helps countries, their people and their governments address some of the most difficult challenges in the world today.

In response, Mr Blair informed President Mwinyi about the ongoing plans and measures being taken by his institution in supporting Zanzibar to realise the dream of having a better economy and essential social services.

TBIGC also seeks to help Zanzibar to achieve its development goals by undertaking various measures centered on blue economy policy.

The meeting was another opportunity for Mr Tony Blair to congratulate the Isles President for his efforts in ensuring Zanzibar achieves sustainable development, while promising that his institution will continue to support him.

TBIGC is working in various countries in Africa and in collaboration with the government of Zanzibar the institute seeks to expand its scope.

In February this year, the TBIGC organised a month-long training/capacity building for senior officials of the Zanzibar government, including the permanent secretaries, directors and other executives on better planning and implementation of strategic development priorities of the government.

Priority sectors for Zanzibar development include improved tourism, fishing industry, marine, air, road, and Oil & Natural Gas development, all being pushed by the blue economy agenda lifted by Mwinyi.