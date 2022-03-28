Tanzania: VP Mpango Attends Global Leaders' Summit in Dubai

THE Vice-President Philip Mpango on Sunday flew out of the country to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the 8th World Government Summit for Heads of State and Government.

Among others, the summit is aimed at cementing international relationship and sharing experience on improving functions of the government, according to a statement issued by the Communication Department of the Vice-President on Sunday.

The summit is expected to be attended by officials of international organisations and experts in various sectors from over 190 countries between tomorrow and March 30th, this year.

The visit by Dr Mpango is a follow up to the tour by President Samia at Dubai Expo 2020, where 36 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the government of Tanzania and its institutions with UAE and private companies.

The MoUs ushered in a new era of a robust and multi-faceted partnership between the two countries, opening doors for a more prosperous future, particularly for Tanzania which strives to build a strong industrial-based economy.

The 36 MoUs were signed during the Tanzania Business and Investment Forum in Dubai which aimed to generate investments worth 7.49 billion US dollars (about 17.8tri/-) and create 204,575 jobs over the next four years.

The agreements were reached between the two governments and between private sectors from Tanzania and the UAE, in an event graced by President Samia.

Among key sectors which will benefit from investment agreements are energy, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, transportation, textiles, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), construction and other sectors in the country.

Twelve MoUs were signed between the Tanzanian government and investors, while 23 MoUs were signed between Tanzanian companies and various investors seeking joint ventures or collaboration in various sectors of the economy.

Similarly, one MoU was signed between Zanzibar's Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development and potential investors in the tourism industry, specifically in the area of conference tourism.

As for the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) and Muhammad Jahangir Freight Services LLC (MJFSL), the agreement entered in a mutual cooperation and partnership in several key areas, including sourcing of raw materials (printing consumables) and spare parts on favaourable terms.

MJFSL will embark on the provision of freight services for printing consumables and spare parts, provision of freight services for finished goods, where TSN will stand as an agent in business deals when needs arise.

Also, the partnership includes terms and conditions favourable for mutual benefit, exchange contacts on the best suppliers of raw materials and spare parts, whenever required as well as sharing information on available and emerging business opportunities in either country.

The Ministry of Energy signed an agreement between the DP World with the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) which includes three projects for petroleum storage, improvement of the port services, information and communication technologies, infrastructure and other related tasks that will be agreed upon.

Likewise, the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) inked an agreement, which entails the petroleum bulk procurement process with the aim of reducing the prices of fuel and bringing relief to problems relating to securing fuel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Equally, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy reached an agreement on green energy with a company identified as MAZDA.

On the other hand, TTCL Corporation and HUAWEI signed an agreement in the area of ICT specifically increasing the telecom company's capacity among other areas of cooperation.

Other MOUs involved the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology to enable the ministry and its agencies to increase its capacity including putting up a mobile telephone factory and other areas under discussion.