Tanzania: 'Samia Drives Nation to Prosperity'

LOCAL analysts and economists have showered praises on President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her rigorousness in implementing strategic development projects in line with the Tanzania Development Vision 2025.

Last week, President Samia inaugurated several projects including the impressive Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam.

The country's longest sea crossing covering 1.03kilometres was opened to public transit last month, and it has significantly eased traffic congestion to and from the city centre, as well as transforming the outlook of the country's commercial capital. President Samia also launched 644 houses built at Magomeni Kota, in Kinondoni District.

Speaking in separate interviews, the analysts were of the view that execution of the mega projects, some of which were initiated during the fifth phase under the late President John Magufuli, will contribute significantly in uplifting the economy.

An economist and former Executive Director of Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), Dr Bohela Lunogelo, said President Samia is executing three pillars of Tanzania Development Vision 2025.

The economist mentioned the pillars as improved life to citizens through provision of basic education and health services in addition to improved water supply across the country.

Dr Lunogelo detailed further that President Samia has improved good governance, strengthening of integrity and anti-corruption institutions as well as allowing teenage mothers to resume studies after delivering.

"Thinking on a broader developmental framework, we have witnessed that President Samia has successfully continued, post-the late John Magufuli, to keep on track the Third Five Year Development Plan and CCM election manifesto promises.

"Her actions are all taken as building blocks to the aspirations of a middle income semi industrialised country by 2025," Dr Lunogelo remarked.

Adding; "We pray that God keeps on guiding her and our country to prosperity, peace and happiness among citizens living in harmony in a democratically managed developmental process,"

Dr Lunogelo was confident that development projects being undertaken by the government will steer the country to middle-income and competitive industrial economy by the year 2025.

"This will be realised through efforts to improve electric supply through construction of Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project (JNHPP), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Bus Rapid Transit infrastructure and road projects," he stated.

The Third National Five-Year Development Plan 2021/2022-2025-2026 carries a theme; "Realising Competitiveness and Industrialisation for Human Development."

During the implementation of the 1st and 2nd plans, the government continued to implement various strategies aimed at accelerating the implementation of the National Development Vision, which includes emphasis on increasing production capacity through industrial revolution.

Speaking in a separate interview, an economist-cum-investment banker, Dr Hildebrand Shayo, said implementation of the development projects was a good sign of propelling Tanzania towards self-resilience.

"President Samia indicated from the very beginning of her presidency that she will carry on with all projects initiated by her predecessor(s)," he stated.

Dr Shayo was highly upbeat that the projects will create additional employment opportunities, contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as production of products locally for exports.

Apart from SGR and JNHPP, other mega projects include the ongoing construction of Kigongo-Busisi Bridge across Lake Victoria and the planned construction of Msalato International Airport in Dodoma.

A researcher with Daima Associates, Prof Samwel Wangwe, hailed President Samia's efforts to complete development projects which were started by her predecessors, stating that the move reflects her strong commitment to attain the development of the country.

The Seasoned Analysts cited an example of the 1.03km long ultra-modern Tanzanite Bridge, which connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Toure Avenues which have helped ease traffic jams at the Selander Bridge, relieving people from the many lost hours, thereby enhancing the development of the country.

He on the other hand, noted that the increased population in Dar es Salaam City has spurred the housing demand, therefore the revival of the Magomeni quarters project was another testimony of the President's commitment in overseeing people's welfare.

"The President is eager to see the development of the country go further because she has strongly been advocating for public-private partnerships in executing and advancing the projects," said Prof Wangwe.

He added that "the initiatives which have been demonstrated by President Samia in completing the projects is also in line with the country's Vision 2025, the Third National Five-Year Development Plan (2021/22- 2025/26) and the Public Private Partnership Policy of 2010 which have clearly stated on the project's development".

On his part, an economist-cum-diplomatic expert, Prof Kitojo Watengere, was also of the view that Tanzania's Vision 2025 has stated infrastructure as key catalyst for reaching the goal.

According to him, infrastructure development is among key factors for boosting any country's economic development. This is why President Samia has also walked in the same vein.

"The late President John Magufuli was a proponent of infrastructure development and industrialisation which are vital tools for economic advancement, something which helped Tanzania to reach its ambition of becoming a middle-income country four years ahead of its 2025 goal," stated Prof Watengere.

He was of the opinion that for Tanzania to move from its current status of a lower middle-income to becoming upper-middle-income economy, the country needs to invest highly on its infrastructure including energy, transport, water and communication.