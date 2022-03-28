South Africa: Fears Mount Over 'Free-for-All' Isimangaliso Forest Invasion

27 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Managers of iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal say they are still committed to further engagement with community leaders over recent attempts to occupy land in the southern Futululu section of the park -- but have also pledged to not 'fold their arms' in the face of the land invasion.

This would include pursuing legal options to safeguard the park's World Heritage Site conservation status, the park's senior biodiversity conservation manager, Sizo Sibiya, told an iSimangaliso investors' conference at the weekend.

The first invasions are reported to have started on 21 March and by late last week, hundreds of would-be land occupiers were gathered along the boundaries of the Futululu forest, directly opposite the South African National Defence Force 121 Battalion military base near Mtubatuba.

It remains unclear how many people have taken direct occupation of land by sleeping overnight in the park, but nearby residents have reported that several people with pangas had started to clear vegetation to stake out residential or farming plots.

One resident told Daily Maverick that news of the invasion bid had spread on social media, drawing people from as far as Vryheid and Bergville in private vehicles and taxis.

"One of the local men I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X