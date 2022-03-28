South Africa: Fears Mount Over 'Free-for-All' Isimangaliso Forest Invasion

analysis

Managers of iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal say they are still committed to further engagement with community leaders over recent attempts to occupy land in the southern Futululu section of the park -- but have also pledged to not 'fold their arms' in the face of the land invasion.

This would include pursuing legal options to safeguard the park's World Heritage Site conservation status, the park's senior biodiversity conservation manager, Sizo Sibiya, told an iSimangaliso investors' conference at the weekend.

The first invasions are reported to have started on 21 March and by late last week, hundreds of would-be land occupiers were gathered along the boundaries of the Futululu forest, directly opposite the South African National Defence Force 121 Battalion military base near Mtubatuba.

It remains unclear how many people have taken direct occupation of land by sleeping overnight in the park, but nearby residents have reported that several people with pangas had started to clear vegetation to stake out residential or farming plots.

One resident told Daily Maverick that news of the invasion bid had spread on social media, drawing people from as far as Vryheid and Bergville in private vehicles and taxis.

"One of the local men I...