Ghana: Agenda 111 Hospitals to Be Completed and Commissioned Before 7 January 2025 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that all the Agenda 111 hospitals would be completed and commissioned before the end of his tenure in office.

COVID-19 had highlighted and exposed the unequal distribution of healthcare facilities in the country, especially at the height of the pandemic in the year 2020.

That, was further heightened with 101 districts in the country, which had no districts hospitals.

The creation of the six (6) new regions, also meant that government had to construct six new regional hospitals, and a regional hospital for the Western Region.

Government also needed to construct three new Psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts of the country, as well as the rehabilitation of the Afia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region.

Addressing Ghanaians on Government's comprehensive review on measures to help win against Covid-19 last Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said all these healthcare infrastructure deficits, led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111 - the biggest ever infrastructure in the nation's healthcare sector.

He said government had also focused on the construction of healthcare infrastructure in Accra, Kumasi and other big cities in the country. "As we have seen, epidemics and pandemics, when they emerge, can spread to any part of the country."

President Akufo-Addo said government's comprehensive strategy on COVID-19 had entailed living with restrictions that altered the daily routine of Ghanaians--No shaking of hands, wearing of face mask, amongst others.

He said "as your President", he saw it as his duty to provide Ghanaians with regular updates on the situation, the measures government was taking, and to seek their support and co-operation.

President Akufo-Addo said, undoubtedly, like in every country in the world, the effects of COVID-19 had been devastating in every aspect of national life.

In response to the pandemic, the President directed the creation of the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme to support households and micro, small, and medium-size businesses (MSMEs).

That, he indicated, was to help minimise job losses, and stimulate economic revitalisation, by mobilising private and public sector finances, to expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports.

The President said he also instituted a GH¢1.1 billion health response package, which was used to procure supplies and equipment and relief packages for health workers, amongst others.

Additionally, he said Government also recruited, on a permanent basis, 24,285 more health professionals.

Despite strong opposition and legitimate concerns of some parents, at the height of the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo said Government stood firm and was successful in ensuring that the education of Ghanaian children were not truncated.

He stated that "without any equivocation, should Ghana be confronted by such a pandemic again, he as President, would not shy away from taking such bold and essential steps to protect Ghanaians and their businesses again.

The President assured that the economy would soon rebound from the ravages of COVID-19 as a result of policies implemented by government, with the active support of Ghanaians.

"This too shall pass!! For the Battle is still the Lord's!!" The President stated.