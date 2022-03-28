South Africa: Rich Pickings - How South Africa's Wealthy Became a Booming Business for Kidnapping Syndicates

analysis

The targets are usually wealthy businesspeople and their families. The kidnappings are often planned by local or national syndicates, who then extort money from the victim's family.

Case studies and court papers demonstrate that kidnapping isn't something that is carried out on the spur of the moment. It is meticulously planned, surveillance is carried out, vital personal and financial information is sourced and a certain family member is targeted and kidnapped.

Research in the field of organised crime and kidnappings further indicates that kidnapping, like drug and gun smuggling, is a lucrative business because it is organised. Another distinct feature of kidnappers is that their targets in most cases are not the average citizen, but more wealthy businesspeople and their family members.

This view is echoed by Lizette Lancaster, crime hub manager, justice and violence prevention, at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, and Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist in the political science department at Stellenbosch University.

A worrying factor is that kidnappings have steadily increased in recent years. The police crime statistics for 2010/11 to 2019/20 showed a 133% increase in reported kidnappings - from 2,839 to 6,623. However, the most recent 2020/21 stats show a 9% drop....