South Africa: Amadiba Crisis Committee Will Honour Slain Activist By Defending the Right to Say No to Extractivism

opinion

Nonhle Mbuthuma is the spokesperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee of the Xolobeni community. Maxine Bezuidenhout is a programme officer in the Alternatives to Extractivism and Climate Change programme focusing on the Dismantle Corporate Power and Right to Say No campaigns at the Alternative Information & Development Centre.

The cause for which murdered Eastern Cape mining activist and chairman of the Amadiba Crisis Committee, Bazooka Radebe, gave his life is a global one, since the struggle is against a threat to the sustainability, life and dignity of people everywhere.

On Human Rights Day, 21 March 2022, hundreds of land activists and community members from six provinces in South Africa gathered in Xolobeni, a community on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast, to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the death of land activist Sikhosiphi "Bazooka" Radebe, who was murdered by still "unknown" assassins in 2016. Radebe was the chairman of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) and was at the forefront of the struggle to defend land and life against the greed of extractive capital.

Although the perpetrators of the crime committed against Radebe are not yet known because the police are deliberately not investigating the case, it is known that extractivism is...